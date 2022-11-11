Thank you for Reading.

Martha Cole Bane
MARTHA COLE BANE, 87, of South Charleston passed away at CAMC Memorial on November 3, 2022.

Martha was born in Coal City, WV and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, WV in 1953, married Robert Conway Bane in 1954 and they moved to South Charleston in 1964.

