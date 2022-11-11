MARTHA COLE BANE, 87, of South Charleston passed away at CAMC Memorial on November 3, 2022.
Martha was born in Coal City, WV and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, WV in 1953, married Robert Conway Bane in 1954 and they moved to South Charleston in 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ransom Cole and Mary Alma (Dodd) Cole, all nine of her siblings and her husband, Robert Conway Bane, Sr.
She is survived by the her sons, Robert Bane II (Carol) of Charleston, Greg Bane (Lisa) of Hurricane and daughter, Joanna Watters (Alan) of Silsbee, Texas; grandsons, Brian Bane (Jeanette), Andrew Bane, John Watters and Luke Watters; granddaughters, Jennifer Watters and Lauren Bane; great-granddaughters, Alexis Bane and Olivia Bane.
She was a member of the United Disciples of Christ Church. She worked several jobs over the years as an administrative assistant, most recently with the Presbytery of West Virginia where she edited the Catalyst. She retired in 2000 after 27 years of service.
A service to honor Martha's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12, officiated by the Reverend Steven Smith and Pastor Robert Bane in the chapel at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. The service is preceded by a visitation starting at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens of Beckley at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Heart and Hand of South Charleston or the Salvation Army.