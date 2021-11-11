MARTHA DILLARD HIGGINBOTHAM SETTERSTROM, 77, of Cross Lanes passed away November 7, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston after sudden illness.
Born February 25, 1944 in Charleston, Martha was the daughter of the late Martha Ernestine Fraley "Tina" and John Higginbotham of River Lake Estates, St. Albans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother Jon Hubert Higginbotham, sister Sarah Elizabeth "Betsy" Higginbotham Hathaway, and younger brother Samuel Hartley Higginbotham.
Martha worked as a bookkeeper for many years in the Charleston Area to include GRS Properties, Arnett and Foster (accounting and tax service), and the practice of her brother-in-law, Dr. Richard D Hayes, Jr.
Martha was a member of the First Presbyterian of South Charleston. She was active in Alpha Lambda Master of Beta Sigma Phi and the Charleston Women's Club. She was a BINGO aficionado, and enjoyed her weekly card group and Mountain Mamas.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Karnes Metheney and her son Tork Rier Setterstrom, two granddaughters Rachel Karnes Pudell (Daniel Pudell), Erica Karnes, and four grandsons: Grae, Gunnar, Griffin and Gage Setterstrom.
She is also survived by three great grandchildren Annabelle, Charlotte, and Kara Pudell of Coloma, Michigan.
Martha has two living siblings, a sister Lora (Richard D Hayes MD) of South Charleston and brother William Higginbotham (Mariam Metcalf) of Metter, GA. And, a long time close sister-in-law of 50 years Jean Ann Setterstrom. She has seven nieces and nephews listed by age: Brian, Rich, Kristi, David, Amber, Susan, William (Alex), John and Woody.
The family wants to extend special thanks to Drs. Darshankumar Dave' and Ronbir Biswas and the ICU staff at CAMC General, Neurology Department, for their professional care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Martha can be made to the Gabriel Project for helping needy newborns get healthy start in life. Donations are welcomed by the Ashbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, WV, 25311. Designate: For Gabriel Project or mail checks to Gabriel Project of West Virginia, PO Box 4663, Charleston, WV, 25364 Go to Gabrielwv.com for information.
Services: Viewing is November 13 from 11 to 12 p.m., followed by a service and burial at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home & Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. 5233 Rocky Fork Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Celebration of life gathering will follow funeral at First Presbyterian Church at 518 2nd ave SW, Charleston, WV 25303. Food will be provided by longtime friend Becky Le Tart of Crown Catering, Clendenin, WV.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.