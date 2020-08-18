MARTHA ELIZABETH SHORR, age 77, a native of Charleston, WV and a resident of Spanish Fort, AL, passed peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Homer E. and Martha V. Taylor; brother, Homer Taylor Jr.; and sister, Janet Hanlon.
Known by family and childhood friends as 'Cookie', she is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Barrera (Thomas) and grandchildren, Isaac and Alex all of Mobile, AL; step-daughter, Mary Lindsay Merrell; and step-grandchild, Meredith Merrell, both of Winchester, KY; sister, Barbara Frazier of Charleston, WV; and brother, Jeff Taylor of Charleston, WV.
Martha graduated from the former Stonewall Jackson High School and received a B.S. of Business Administration from Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) in Charleston, WV. She enjoyed a 35 year career with Columbia Gas Transmission working in the Charleston, WV headquarters and the Westerville, OH branch office. She made history with the company as the first female supervisor and first female manager. She retired to Bonita Springs, FL and later to Spanish Fort, AL to be closer to family.
She was a lifelong lover of swimming and traveling both within the United States and abroad. During her younger years, she enjoyed playing on softball and bowling teams. She was always interested in attending events, watching college football and basketball, and lending a hand to friends and family in need. She volunteered in mentoring programs, one of which was the Junior Achievement Program, teaching business and entrepreneurship. She will be remembered fondly as a devoted daughter, mother, sister, and friend.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Monday, August 24 at 10 a.m., at the Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, Martha's family suggests making donations to Bible Center Church.