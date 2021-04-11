Thank you for Reading.

MARTHA ELLEN (HUFFMAN) GODFREY, 91, of Burnsville, WV, passed away peacefully, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Friends may call at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 12 - 2 p.m. Funeral Services will follow calling hours in the Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m.

