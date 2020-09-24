MARTHA JANE "POSS" DAVENPORT FARRELL, 87, of Rockledge, Florida, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home.
Martha was born to Frank Charles Davenport and Betty Kate Wilcox Davenport in Burnwell, WV. She was blessed with a large, loving family, with whom she treasured many happy memories she loved to recall. In addition to becoming a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Martha was a woman of humility, deep faith, a grateful heart, and constant witness to the Lord. Her gifts of laughter, creativity, and caring for others will never be forgotten by all who knew and loved her. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy and held a very special place in her heart. The most precious words to her ears were "MawMaw".
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Farrell; sisters, Florence Ann Davenport, Maxine Davenport, Florine Jackson (Jimmy), Nona Lowe (James), Betty Ennis (James); and brothers, John Davenport (Mary), Jack Davenport, Sonny Davenport (Pat), and Dale Davenport (Linda).
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robby Farrell (Jean); daughters, Mitzi Farrell and Lisa Waitkus (Ken); grandsons, Rob Farrell and Matt Bledsoe; granddaughter, Katie Zodrow; great granddaughters, Emma and Olivia Zodrow; brother, Frank Davenport (Marge); sisters, Sally Chrest (Joe), Dee Cottrell (Dave), Cindy Armstrong (L.K.); and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends deep appreciation to the staff of St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care for their constant, professional care and support.
Private interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, West Virginia due to restrictions imposed by the current Covid-19 pandemic.
John 14:3
And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also.
