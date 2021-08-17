MARTHA JANE JOHNSTON ALIFF, 90, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home of 52 years surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 19, 1931, in Pembroke, VA, to the late Fredrick Lee and India Snow Webb Johnston. She met the love of her life, Billy, at a Church "dinner on the grounds" in Pax, WV, while visiting her aunt and uncle. She waited for Billy to return from his Army service in Korea and they quickly got married.
Martha had an incredible work ethic and passed that legacy to her kids. She worked as an accounting clerk for Long-Airdox and usually turned on the lights in the morning and was the last person to leave in the evening. She was a member of the Oak Hill United Methodist Church where she served for many years as the treasurer, even during the stressful years of rebuilding after the fire in the early 1990s. She was a loyal volunteer of the Fayette County CVB and was in charge of organizing the vendors for Bridge Day for many years. She was an avid iPhone user and was never afraid of technology. Above all, Martha loved spending time with her family and never smiled more than when she was with her grandchildren.
Granny made the world's best pound cake, loved playing the piano for the Men's Bible Class, made coconut cake and oysters at Christmas, and she never missed an opportunity to watch her grandkids in a theater production or sporting event. Although she was without her Billy for the last 24 years, she always remained strong, independent and involved in her community. Mom had a "green thumb" and always had a tabletop of beautiful African violets. If the weather was at all favorable, you could find her sitting on her porch, admiring her yard and keeping an eye on the Jones Avenue traffic.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband and three siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Deborah L. Sizemore (Gary), Henry Franklin "Frankie" Aliff (Carol), and Robby J. Aliff (Tracy Wilkerson); grandchildren, Benjamin Sizemore (Tara), Emily Hankins (Joel), Meredith Aliff, Wilkes Aliff, and Nora Aliff; three great grandchildren; and a brother, David Johnston.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church with Dr. Ken Krimmel and Pastor Ellen File officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.
Visitation will be held at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church beginning at 1 p.m. on August 17. The family requests that masks be worn while inside the church to keep fighting the spread of COVID.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry c/o the Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 250 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
