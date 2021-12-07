MARTHA JANE "MARTY" HOLLEY, 89, of Charleston, WV passed away November 26, 2021. She was born January 7, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Louis and Mildred Wendland. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard Wendland and Wade Wendland, and her sister, Linda Wendland, all of Mansfield, Ohio.
She is survived by her brother Terry Wendland and his wife Jane of Stafford, Virginia; niece, Barb Williams and her husband Paul of Mansfield, Ohio. She is also survived by her hand-picked family, Drs. James and Nancy Tierney and their five children, Tish, Ryan, Erin, Kaitlin, and Callie, and their two grandsons, James and William, as well as Nancy's mother, Ms. Bertha Tinney. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a faithful member of United Disciples of Christ Church in South Charleston. Marty had many special friends including neighbors Dottie, Karen & Rodney, Kevin, Greg, and Jo Ann & Greg, all of whom were close and special to her. She loved taking care of her rescued cats and will be remembered for her great love for family and friends, service to her church, and compassion for animals.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at United Disciples of Christ Church in South Charleston. Virtual attendance is also welcome via Zoom at www.uniteddisciples.org