MARTHA JEAN CHILDRESS 79 of Nitro, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, of complications due to COVID-19.
She was born September 7, 1941, in St. Albans, to the late George and Doris Gunnoe. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jim Childress, companion Richard Jordan and sister, Sandy Ashby
Surviving are her sisters Linda Handley, Georgia Mason, Anna Farrister (Ronald) all of St. Albans; cat, Tommy; nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
A service will be held for Martha at a later date.
We love you, Martha and give sister Sandy a hug from all of us.
You may visit Martha's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
