Martha Jean Linville

MARTHA JEAN WHITT LINVILLE, age 80, of Van, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio following a long illness.
Born August 13, 1940 in Logan County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James Alfred and Chloe Brown Whitt and the late Gloria Nadine Brown Whitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Lee Whitt, James Richard Whitt, and Larry Whitt; and four sisters, Penny Marie Whitt, Alice Sue Whitt, Faye Carter, and Wanda Workman.
Mrs. Linville was a retired cook having retired from the Boone County Community Organization in Danville, W.Va. She loved cooking, sitting on the front porch, getting her hair done, going to the Van Auction House, and shopping. Mrs. Linville loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but above all, she loved her family.
Survivors include her loving husband, Randy Blake Linville of Van, W.Va.; one son, Bobby Dolin and his wife, Vickie, of Foster, W.Va.; three brothers, Gary Whitt and his wife, Margie, of Houston, Texas, Charlie Whitt and his wife, Shelia, of Atlanta, Mich., and Ronnie Whitt of Alderson, W.Va.; four sisters, Mary "Ougie" Workman and her husband, Lester, of Van, W.Va., Beverly Ballengee and her husband, Tim, of Alderson, W.Va., Barbara Kincaid of Alderson, W.Va., and Christine Adkins of Alderson, W.Va.; four grandsons, Robert Dolin and his wife, Rose, Jesse Dolin and his wife, Kasie, Rodney Dolin, and Josh Dolin and his wife, Ashley; two granddaughters, Felisha O'Neil and her husband, Ryan, and Katie Elkins; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 29 at 2 p.m., at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson, W.Va. with Pastor Joey Terry officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Family Cemetery on Flat Mountain, Alderson, W.Va. Friends may call Thursday, October 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
Grandsons and family will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Linville family at www.lobbanfh.com.
Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.