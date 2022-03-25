MARTHA LOU ORE, 79, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday March 22, 2022 at CAMC Memorial after a sudden illness.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph B. Belcher and Dora E. White Belcher. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Charles W. Schoolcraft Sr. and Robert "Doug" Ore; sister, Mary White and several other siblings.
Martha was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clendenin where she served on many Boards and as Teacher, Prayer Warrior, Mentor, Encourager and Hugger. She was also a member of Old Timer Racers Reunion Car Club and was a retired employee of WV DHHR-Records Management Supervisor.
She is survived by: children, Charles W. Schoolcraft Jr. (Hollie Sue), Rebecca Jo Thomas (Ted), Kevin D. Schoolcraft (Debbie) and daughter-in-law, Becky Jean Gainer (Mark); grandchildren, Charles Thomas (Callie), Sami Jo Monk (Don), James Rollins (Mary Locke), Sean Schoolcraft (Angela), Megan Sanders (Clifton), Dillion Schoolcraft (Gabri) and Chaz Vandall; great grandchildren, Carter, Callahan, Crew, Sadie, Jo, Eric, Emmaline, Henry and another one on the way; her constant companion, Dog: Duke; also she had many beloved nieces and nephews.
The first visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday March 25, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc., in Clendenin. The funeral will be 3 p.m., Saturday March 26, 2022 with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin with Pastor Joe Seese and Pastor Dan Forwood officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.maticsfuneralhome.com.