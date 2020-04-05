MARTHA LUCILLE LITTLE, 93, of Ashford, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She was born in Ohio on September 15, 1926 to the late Patsy and Belle Lutsy Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband Nathan Sr.; daughter Patsy Sue Cook; son Nathan Buzz Little Jr.; and granddaughter Peggy Sue Cook.
She is survived by a son, Bobby Little of Ashford; two daughters, Rue Crick of Madisonville, KY and Terri Barker of Ashford; brother, Bob Lutsy of Colden; sisters, Caroline Sue Elkins of Parma Heights, OH, Lorene Kirk of Ashford, and Helen Cooper of Winnifred; 24 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was a retired Head Cook at Ashford Elementary and was a member of Rumble Community Baptist Church.
Graveside service will be at Noon on Monday, April 6, at Barker Cemetery, Ashford, with Stevie Cox and Richard Herald officiating.
Private visitation for family will be held prior to the service on Monday, 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Handley Funeral Home in Danville.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.