MARTHA MAE RISK LEWIS, the matriarch of the prominent Lewis family, left us after almost 100 years of love and dedication to her family and community. The Risk and Lewis families immigrated from Aitha El Fakhar, Lebanon in the 1880s. Settling in Charleston, West Virginia the families opened grocery stores, raised large families and devoted their lives to St. George Church and the betterment of the community.
Martha, the youngest of 11 children, was born to Maggie (Gannon) and C. K. Risk on January 14, 1923, on Madison Street on the West Side of Charleston. Martha married the love of her life, Lee Michael Lewis, on June 16, 1946. After serving valiantly in the U. S. Navy during WWII, Lee met the beautiful Martha. Martha, a young schoolteacher at Spring Hill Elementary, had no way to get to Spring Hill from the West Side of Charleston except by walking and then taking a bus. The day after meeting Martha, Lee showed up outside her house, in his new convertible, purchased with much of his hard-earned Navy salary. It only took a few months for Lee to propose. Together with the remaining Navy funds they left on a three-week honeymoon throughout New England. After seeing a Broadway show with Clark Gable they returned to Charleston, West Virginia. With little money they established the Parkway Supermarket that served the St. Albans community for 58 years. Here they lived their religious convictions and made sure those without funds were given necessary food.
Martha, surrounded by family, left on June 3, 2022, to join her beloved husband, Lee Michael Lewis and her son Paul Leslie Lewis who are surely waiting with loving arms extended to greet their beloved wife and mother.
Martha's life was devoted to the success of her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. An elegant lady who lived life to fullest, she relished in the joy of each day. Martha was often asked what the secret to her long life was? Her life spoke to the answer. She was devoted to God and family; loved learning; committed to education; worked hard; understood the value of a dollar; did nothing in excess and was generous to those less fortunate. These traits she instilled in her children who all continue to live, work and raise their families in her beloved community.
Known by all as Sittee, her ever bountiful table was filled with lovingly made Lebanese cuisine, tantalizingly and always made using healthy ingredients, that drew her children and family and friends to sit, talk and share. The earthy aroma of allspice and tahini combined with lemon filled her kitchen as she prepared a mezze with a variety of her specialties, kibbeh, hummus, tabbouleh, kafta, mujadara and baba ghanoush. And no meal was complete without Sittee's baklava and kaik.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband Lee Michael and son Paul Leslie, sisters, Minerva Risk, Jean Ellis, Adele Normady and brothers, C. K. Risk, Jr., Joe Risk, Shipley Risk and Jemil Risk. She is survived by her children, Michael Lee Lewis (Dreama), Dr. Steven Alan Lewis (Julie) and Karen Lewis Woodrum (Nick Rasnick); grandchildren, Dina Lewis, Lee Lewis (Blair), Jessica Lewis, Justin Chase Whitt (Christine), Stephen Paul Lewis, Matthew Michael Lewis, Emma Marie Lewis, Dr. Martha Mae Sissa (Nick) and Brandon Woodrum (Hayley); step grandchildren, Brook Steele and Brittany Hedrick (Kenny) and nine great grandchildren and her many loving nieces and nephews.
Martha's inspirational presence lives in all those she leaves behind. In the words of her young great grandchild, Whitley Jean Woodrum, who called her "Our Love Angel," Martha Mae Lewis's life will be in our hearts forever.
The family extends a special thank you to the wonderful, compassionate caregivers, Alvis Gist, Marlies Monday and Julie Miller.
A private family service will be held at St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Martha's memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court St., Charleston, WV 25301.
May her memory be eternal.
