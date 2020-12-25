MRS. MARTHA LEE McNIEL, 98 of Charleston died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Charleston Hubbard House after a short illness. Martha was a graduate of Charleston High School, class of 1939. She was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church, previously known as Humphreys Methodist church which she joined when she was 12 years old. In her final years attended Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
Martha was an active member of the United Methodist Women, Sunday School Teacher until her early 90's, an avid prayer warrior, storyteller, baker/cook and gardener and loved to sew. If you received a pan of her homemade cinnamon rolls you were blessed. Christmas Eve was never complete without having a homemade donut. Martha worked alongside her husband to build up the family fence business - McNiel Fence Company. They were blessed to have 63 years together.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband Gene McNiel and her son Richard McNiel. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Linda and Charles Snyder, her daughter-in-law, Val McNiel, her grandchildren Cheryl Kelly (Bruce), Angie Harless (Randy), Tracie Atkinson (Tommy) and Richie McNiel (Leslie). She had 5 great grandchildren and 1 great - great grandchild.
Due to COVID, a family gravesite service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Elk Hills Memorial Park. A memorial service honoring her life will be held later in the spring or summer at Canaan United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Mission, which her father always told her "if you are going to give to an organization then you should always give to the Union Mission. They are good people." Or, to Hubbard House.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is in charge of arrangements.