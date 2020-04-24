MARTHA (MORRIS) McQUILLEN, age 77, of Orrville, OH, went to be with the Lord on April 23rd, 2020, in Orrville, OH. Her family is so grateful that the Lord allowed them to care for her at home as she rapidly declined following her diagnoses of Pancreatic Cancer in January of this year.
Martha was born on April 26th, 1942, in Swandale, WV, to the late Golden and Eunice (Butcher) Morris. She graduated from Cedar Grove High School and married Tracy McQuillen on September 26, 1959, in Handley, WV, by Rev. Jim Franklin. They were married over 60 years. Martha and Tracy spent their married years in TX, WV, PA, and 53 years in Orrville.
Martha worked as an aide at Dunlap Memorial Hospital, Orrville, completing her work career at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Orrville.
Martha loved crafts, sewing, painting, working with flowers in her gardens and spending time with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Huntsberger of Orrville and Amy (Charlie) Mallett of Ravenna; sisters, Peggy (Ed) Eschman of Dalton and Marilyn Kay (Lyle) Young of Charleston, WV; and a brother, Pat Morris of Dover. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Ben Huntsberger, Wendi (Matt) Caetta, Jenni (Anthony) Miller and Sam (Ashley) Huntsberger, all of Orrville, Chip Mallett of Centerville, and Sara (Joe) Davault of Malvern; eighteen great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins in OH, IN, NC, and WV.
A special "shout out" to three people who will miss having her in their lives: "Sis," Ruby McQuillen King; niece, Erin McQuillen Porr; and granddaughter, Sara (Baby), who was always there for her "granny."
The family will have a private burial service at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville. A Celebration of Martha's Life will be announced and held at a later date due to the virus stipulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown / Green, OH 44685.
Auble Funeral Home in Orrville, OH, is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.