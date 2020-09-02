MARTHA RAYE DEQUASIE, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Visitation will be Friday September 4, from 10 -11 a.m., at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, WV after a brief service for immediate family and friends. Dodd-Payne-Hess will be assisting the DeQuasie family.
