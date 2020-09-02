Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MARTHA RAYE DEQUASIE, 77, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Visitation will be Friday September 4, from 10 -11 a.m., at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, WV after a brief service for immediate family and friends. Dodd-Payne-Hess will be assisting the DeQuasie family.