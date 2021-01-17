Martha Shearer

MARTHA FRANCES SHEARER, age 91, passed away on January 6, 2021.
Born on October 28, 1929 in Charleston, WV to the late Harry and Christine (Cooper) Moore, she was a resident of Annapolis, MD since 2015 and was previously of St. Albans, West Virginia. Retiring from C&P Telephone Co. after 21 years of service, she was an active member of the St. Albans Church of the Nazarene where she played piano.
In 1951, she married Donald Shearer. They had one daughter, Donna Rae. Martha enjoyed traveling. She visited all fifty states and six continents. An accomplished birder, Martha was a member of Brooks Bird Club for over 50 years, contributing to annual bird counts and attending many summer Forays. One of her warmest memories was her 2007 trip to Greece and Turkey with her husband, daughter and the BBC.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald of 67 years; sisters, Maxine Hendershot, Elizabeth Stanley and brother Bill Moore; Martha is survived by her daughter, Donna Rae and son-in-law, Ed Johnson of Harwood, MD; grandson, Nick and granddaughter-in-law, McKenna Johnson; sister, Carolyn and brother-in-law, Morton Estep; as well as other family and many friends.
A private inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brooks Bird Club, P.O. Box 4077, Wheeling, WV 26003.
