Martha Velie Jones
MARTHA VELIE JONES, 80, of Kingsport Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2022. Martha was born Martha Ann Velie on February 18th, 1942 to Quincy and Myrtle Velie in Charleston, West Virginia.

Martha grew up in and loved West Virginia and the Charleston, Kanawha Valley area where she met and married Glen Jones in 1964. They had two sons, Jeffrey and Bryan. The family moved to Kingsport Tennessee in 1975 where Martha and Glen have remained since. For the past eight years Martha and Glen have enjoyed being members of the Asbury Place retirement community in Kingsport.

