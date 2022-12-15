Thank you for Reading.

Martha Wilson Hedrick
MARTHA WILSON HEDRICK of Saint Albans, WV, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2002 at the age of 71. Born in South Charleston, Martha was a lifelong resident of St. Albans and graduated from St. Albans High in 1969. She married Larry Hedrick in July of 1971 and had a loving 51 year marriage. For many years, customers and coworkers loved seeing Martha at work in Haddad's women shop and in Dr. Alan Rada's office.

She was known for her many talents, especially her beautiful flowers that surrounded her home. Her passion for gardening brought herself and so many others joy. Martha was an outstanding cook and her family and friends were blessed to enjoy all the delicious meals made with love in her kitchen. Card making and cross-stitching were some hobbies she enjoyed through her later years, and she gave many friends and family these beautiful gifts that will now serve as wonderful memories of her.

