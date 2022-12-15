MARTHA WILSON HEDRICK of Saint Albans, WV, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2002 at the age of 71. Born in South Charleston, Martha was a lifelong resident of St. Albans and graduated from St. Albans High in 1969. She married Larry Hedrick in July of 1971 and had a loving 51 year marriage. For many years, customers and coworkers loved seeing Martha at work in Haddad's women shop and in Dr. Alan Rada's office.
She was known for her many talents, especially her beautiful flowers that surrounded her home. Her passion for gardening brought herself and so many others joy. Martha was an outstanding cook and her family and friends were blessed to enjoy all the delicious meals made with love in her kitchen. Card making and cross-stitching were some hobbies she enjoyed through her later years, and she gave many friends and family these beautiful gifts that will now serve as wonderful memories of her.
Martha was a beautiful lady at every age with such elegant style, and had a heart of gold. She cared so deeply about her friends and family and had a true gift for making others feel loved. As beautiful as she was, she never took herself too seriously and had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.
She truly loved her family and always relished in everyday blessings and all the precious moments in life. Her three grandsons were her pride and joy.
Martha is survived by her husband Larry, son Matthew Hedick (Heather), daughter Estee Riling (Eric) and grandsons Christopher, Henry and Oliver. Also surviving are her sisters Mary Rogers (Mark), Bonnie Halman and Amy Paxton (Brad) and many nieces and nephews.
Martha's wish was for family and friends to gather in the springtime, her favorite time, to celebrate her life.