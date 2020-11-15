MARTIN DAVID MOSES, 76 of Cross Lanes, died November 13, 2020 from multiple myeloma.
He was born in Wheeling, WV and was the son of the late Maron and Mary Wakim Moses of Charleston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Margaret Rose, Mary Clare and Marion Moses.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro, WV and was retired from Frito Lay in Poca, WV.
Martin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Norma Whited Moses; his daughters Jennifer Moses of Charleston and Rachel Moses of Hedgesville, WV; one granddaughter, Avery. He is also survived by his siblings: sisters Marcella Miller of Ceres, CA, Martha Moses of Summerville, SC and brother Maron Moses of San Rafael, CA.
A mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nitro, WV with Father Chapin officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17 at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro starting at 6 p.m., and the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Martin's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com