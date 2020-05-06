MARTY ALLEN RAYBURN, 53, of Leon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, following a short illness. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Keefer Family Farm, Leon. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gillispie, Frederick - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.
Hanshaw Sr., Harvey - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
King, Alice - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Stalnaker, Joseph - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.