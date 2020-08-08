Marty Nash

MARTIN NASH, died in his sleep on Aug. 4 at an assisted living facility in Ona, WVa. He was 63.
In February,2019, Marty suffered a severe stroke. After a long and strenuous rehabilitation process, he recovered enough to marry Lorie Fitzwater in October, 2019. However, in February, 2020, a year after the initial stroke, he suffered a relapse and was hospitalized again.
He is a 1975 graduate of Oswego High School, where he starred in soccer, hockey and baseball. He played soccer and hockey at SUNY Canton and soccer at SUNY Oswego. He got a bachelor's degree from SUNY Brockport and started a career in minor league sports. He worked for baseball teams in Little Falls, N.Y., Elmira, N.Y., Burlington, N.C.,Durham, N.C., and Charleston, WVa. He worked for professional hockey teams in Binghamton, N.Y.,Raleigh, N.C., Wheeling, WVa., St. Louis, Mo., and Tallahassee, Fla.Upon moving to Charleston, he worked in cable television advertising for Suddenlink.
Marty is survived by his two sons, Ryan, of Charleston, WVa., and Jayson of Greenville, S.C.; his wife Lorie, who was with him when he passed,and her son Hunter of Hurricane, WVa; his mother, Lorraine of Oswego, N.Y., his brother Tim of Graham, N.C, sister-in-law Cheri (Tim), of Graham, niece Allison Nash McConnell (Sean)of Omaha, Neb., and nephew Ian of Graham, N.C.
Marty's death came one year and one day after his father, Harry, died in Oswego. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, PO Box 424 Hurricane, WV., 25526 or Oswego Minor Hockey Association, PO Box 5525, Oswego, NY, 13126