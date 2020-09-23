MARVELLA KAY KARR, age 78, joined our Lord on September 10, 2020 with her beloved son at her side.
She was born to James Otho and Mary Jane Huffman in Kayford, WV, on April 30, 1942.
She was a resident of St. Albans for 75 years till recently moving to Crestview Fla to live with her family.
She was an active Alumni of Class of 1960 St. Albans High School, University of Georgia, and completed many courses and classes advancing her career in the financial community.
Kay became a member of St.Peters United Methodist Church after her lifelong family church St. Luke United Methodist Church closed.
She began her career as a teller at the Drive thru of the Bank Of St Albans, where she was able to keep tabs of her school age son via her many friends/customers.
Kay briefly worked at Chemical Leaman Tanklines of Instutute, WV before finding her calling as the Executive Manager of the Mac Credit Union.
There she blossomed, applying her Christian principals and generous nature to help countless Thomas Memorial Hospital employees.
She was a proud and loyal Member of Eastern Star Ch-79 for over 50 years, as well as Moon & Stars Quilters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Otho and Mary Jane Huffman; her sisters, Belva Jean Huffman, MaryJane Cundiff, Billie-Joe Templeton, Robin Sue Parsons; nephew, James Otho Huffman III.
Survived by her Son and daughter-in-law, James Curtis and Charolette Fay Karr of Crestview FL; Grandchildren, Amanda Kristine Harper of Lebanon, TN., and Christopher Garrett Karr of Clarksville, TN; Great grandchildren, Arrianna Fay and Atreyu Harper; who were her greatest joy. Brother, James Otho Huffman II of St Albans; nieces, Mary Jane Miller Of St Albans & Susan Vanbutsel of Bradenton FL; nephews, Thomas Cundiff of Tampa Fl, Mark Huffman of St. Albans & innumerable cherished friends.
A service to Celebrate the Life of Marvella Kay Karr will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Kara Roe officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
A time of visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.
You may visit Kay's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family. Look for a link to live stream services for Kay on Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Karr family.