MARVIN "DANNY" MOUNTS, 73, of Lancaster, SC formerly of West Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Danny retired from Bell Atlantic after 30 years as an Engineer. After moving to Charlotte in 1999 he worked for Telics and retired in 2018 a second time. Danny loved to travel. His favorite places included beaches and the mountains and he loved to go on cruises. He was also an avid Nascar fan that went to many races throughout the years. He was such a kind, generous, and caring man. He was always thinking of others and doing whatever he could for the less fortunate. Danny was blessed with many dear friends. He held those friendships dear and close to his heart. This extended to all he worked with over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Maxine Mounts; and dog Brandi.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie, (Danny passed two days shy of their 37th wedding anniversary); his two sons, Brian (Andrea) of Rock Hill, SC and Eric of Largo, Florida; brothers, Ron (Mineko) of Charlotte, NC, and Dave (Sue) of Tornado, WV; the light of his life and only grandson, Laken Mounts; his dog Jody; and two nieces, Traci and Crystal.
The family would like to thank the ICU Team at Atrium of Pineville. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Per Danny's wishes there will only be a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, April 30 at Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy, WV with Bill Cook officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.