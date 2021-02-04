MARVIN LARRY HAIRSTON, 76, of Charleston, WV passed away Wednesday, January 27, at his residence. He was born in Jenkins Jones, WV to James E. and Anna Mae Hairston.
The son of a coal miner with a strict upbringing, Marvin formed a close bond with his mother. As the oldest brother of three, and the oldest grandson of fifty-five grandchildren, he lived a joyous time. Marvin attended Wilson Junior High School and Stonewall High School. After school he joined the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army. Marvin served in the Vietnam War, surviving active duty and live combat. After an honorable discharge for medical reasons he returned to West Virginia, working a variety of jobs until becoming disabled. Marvin was an influential and inspirational uncle to his nieces and nephews whom they adored. He was also a hilarious, loving, and kind man whose favorite pastime was good jokes and home cooked meals. Marvin was well known in his community and would give his last to anyone in need. He loved his family and would defend them no matter the situation. Marvin will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on through his family of nieces and nephews who he impacted with so much love and honor.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Shelly Hairston, brothers; James "Choo" Hairston, and Curtis Wayne "CW" Hairston, both of Charleston, WV, sister, Constance Cameron (Charles), Atlanta, GA, nieces, Jamisa Hairston and Jovan Tyson, nephews; Haysus Hairston, Juarez Hairston (Samantha), Anthony Hairston, and Jawaun Hairston, and many family and friends.
Per Marvin's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting callenderfuneralhome.com.