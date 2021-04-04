MARVIN PARNELL WALKER, 94, of Bedford, VA. formerly of Turtle Creek, WV passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
He was born July 6, 1926 at Ramage, WV, son of Alonzo and Blanche Walker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Walker.
He was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a retired coal miner for Westmoreland Coal Company and a member of the UMWA.
He is survived by his daughter, Priscilla Cash (Richard Jarrell) of Edgewater, FL; sons, Jerry (Sharon) of Madison Heights, VA and Rocky (Sharon) of Turtle Creek, WV; granddaughter, Heather Syska and her children, Austin and Kendal; grandson Ricky; grandson Jason and his children Liam and Matthew; grandson Scott Walker and his son Wesley; and grandson Adam Barker.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison with military graveside rites performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Van United Methodist Church, PO Box 263, Van WV 25206.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.