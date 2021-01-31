Mary A. Harmon

MARY ANN HARMON, 90 of Winifrede gained her angel wings on January 28, 2021 after a hard fought 28 day battle with COVID 19.
Mary was born on December 19, 1930 in Winifrede to the late Roy and Violet Curry Peters. Also preceding her in death were brothers: Roy Lee, Emory and her sister: Viola May "Bo" Pearce.
Mary never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. Her loss will affect so many who knew and loved her. She was well known throughout the community for her free spirit, kindhearted, loving and hard-working nature.
She started working at Owens Illinois Bottling Plant in Kanawha City when she was 18 years old and worked there 15 years until it closed. Afterwards, in 1966 she joined the CAMC family where she was to receive her 55 year pin award this spring. She loved her job and enjoyed getting to interact with the patients and seeing that they were satisfied with their meals. She loved her CAMC family and every patient she met. In her spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially getting a suntan, ginseng hunting and working in the garden with Willie. She also loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are "her girl" Cierra (Steven) Henderson of Winifrede, her son: Charles B. Harmon Jr. of Winifrede, daughter: Sonja Charlene March of Chesapeake, her loving companion: Willie Mullins, grandchildren: Andy (Amber) March of St. Albans, Eddie March of Cedar Grove, David (Becca) March of Chesapeake, Alex (Erin) Patton of Winifrede, great grandchildren: Alyson, Jackson, Keelee, Dawson, Chayton, Laynee and Coleson, her brothers: Elmer E. (Daisy) Peters of Winifrede and Glenn Ray (Libby) Peters of Winifrede. She also had many honorary grandkids, honorary daughter: Karen Starcher and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday February 1, 2021 at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.