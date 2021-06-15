Thank you for Reading.

MARY ADKINS, 67, of Charleston passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary was a member of Sissonville Church of Christ. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, and finding treasures at the local yard sale. Mary was known as the "Baby Whisperer" among family and friends; children would naturally come to her. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 50 years, Larry Adkins; children, Erin McClanahan, Misty Taylor (Craig), Michael Adkins (Caitlyn); grandchildren, Kenny Ramella, Austin McClanahan, Ashley Eads, Morgan McClanahan, Cody Daniels, Aubrey Adkins, and Kate Adkins; great grandchild, Mikel Ramella; mother, Doris Schnopp; sister, Penny Dewitt (Virgil) and Serena Wotring; brother, Randy Wotring (Loretta); and granddog, Riley; and a host of family of friends including her lifelong friend, Laveon Fowler. Mary is preceded in death by a daughter, Stephane Adkins; a son, Matthew Adkins; father, Charles Wotring and step father, Hubert Schnopp; son in law, Timothy McClanahan.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with Pastor Barry M. Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com

