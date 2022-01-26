Mary Alice Gunnoe Jan 26, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY ALICE GUNNOE, 88, of Nellis, WV passed away January 23, 2022. Private graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26 at Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy. Handley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drawdy Cemetery Wv Graveside Mary Alice Gunnoe Funeral Home Pass Away Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Orville Ray McGraw Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes