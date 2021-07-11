MARY ANGELINA COLLIA passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Center in Sissonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ralph and Festine Collia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Father Emanuel Binu officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 10 - 12 p.m., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV.