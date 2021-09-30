MARY ANN BILLINGS, 77 a long time resident of Cross Lanes passed away on September 22, 2021 due to a long term illness. Mary Ann was a long-time employee at the University of Charleston and finished her career at the Kanawha County Circuit Clerks Office. She spent her weekends cheering on the WVU teams and watching Truex on the NASCAR track, from her red velvet couch. Mary Ann's quick wit and intelligent sense of humor left her family, friends and loved ones in a constant state of laughter. She was known for her generosity and willingness to help others.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, James Short and Dorothy Flanigan-Short, and her husband of 56 years Al Billings. She was survived by her brother Steve Short, and her sisters Connie Duke and Kathy Lentz. Left to cherish her memory are her three loving children, Jeff Billings and his wife Martha of Villa Park, California, Stephanie Billings Simpkins of Kanawha City, West Virginia, and Jamie Billings and his wife Amber of Denver, North Carolina. Survivors also include her grandchildren Jarred Simpkins, Reiley Simpkins, Lucas Simpkins, Bowen Billings, Brynleigh Billings, Cruz Billings and Carlo Billings.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love, prayers, and support we have received. Our heartfelt thanks to Mary Ann's brother, sisters and in laws for all their help and compassion during this difficult time. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mary Ann's honor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.