MARY ANN COOK, 78, of New Canton, Virginia, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed peacefully at home on April 23, 2020.
She was born December 9, 1941, a daughter of the late Ancel and Ollie Shelton. She married Robert L. Cook on March 12, 1960.
Mary Ann was a longtime resident of Charleston. She attended the Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle for many years. She was employed as a store manager of Lord's Dress Shop on Capital Street and later with Jean Nicole's in the Charleston Town Center Mall.
In May 2002, Mary Ann and Robert retired to New Canton.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Robert; son, Mark A. Cook, his wife Valory, and their children, Steele and Montana, all of New Canton; and son, Joseph L. Cook, his wife Teresa, and their children, Josiah and Maddison, all of Charleston; and brother, Jerry L. Warner of Charleston.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by five siblings, Gene Shelton, Margie Shelton, Carrie Hodges, William Shelton and Robert Shelton.
Due to the current situation, services will be private. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, New Canton.
