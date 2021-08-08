Thank you for Reading.

MARY ANN ELLIOTT, 74, of Buffalo passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition, and can be viewed now by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.

