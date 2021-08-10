MARY ANN ELLIOTT, 74, of Buffalo went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021. She was a Christian and a life-long member of Leon Community Church. Ann was a homemaker and loved her family and took good care of them. She loved animals and spending time outdoors, and traveling to the family camp in the mountains. Ann was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and will be sadly missed by those who are left to cherish her memory.
Born March 26, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John Wes Stover and Mary Agnes Gordon Stover.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ronnie Elliott; her son, Zane Ray Elliott of Buffalo; her granddaughter, Zoey Rayanne Elliott; her brothers, Roger (Loretta) Stover, Larry Stover, Marty (Sue) Stover, Wesley (Stephanie) Stover, Victor Stover, and Timmy (Regina) Stover, all of Leon, WV; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 at Raynes Funeral Home Buffalo with Pastor Pete Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in the Elliott Family Cemetery, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
