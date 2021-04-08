Thank you for Reading.

MARY ANN FRANCES WILLIAMS, 87, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Henderson. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home.

