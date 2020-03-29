MARY ANN HAGER, age 83, of Smithers, W.Va., peacefully passed away on March 23, 2020, at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va.
She was born on December 6, 1935, and was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Edna Bower; her brother Arnold Bower Jr.; and her late husband, Thomas E. Hager.
Mary Ann graduated from West Virginia Tech with a degree in business. She met the love of her life at the local Rockette. She and Thomas married and raised their three children in Smithers, W.Va. Once their children reached school age, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years and retired as the Postmaster of Smithers.
Mary Ann enjoyed going to church and visiting with family and friends. She loved her pets and compassionately cared for many sick and stray cats in her neighborhood.
She is survived by her three children, Thomas E. Hager Jr. of Georgetown, S.C., Lora Hager of Charleston, W.Va., and Brian Hager of Tionesta, Pa.
The family celebrated her life at a memorial service on Friday, March 27, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her final days.
