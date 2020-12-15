Mary Ann Keglor

MARY ANN "MIMI" KEGLOR, 78, of Montgomery died December 11, 2020. She was born in Donwood, WV on December 4, 1942 to the late Cecil R. and Anna Sawaski Spaulding. She was also predeceased by her daughter Mary Beth Keglor.
She was retired from the doctor offices of Dr. Jugo and Dr. Bautista in Montgomery after 37 years of service.
Mimi was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and proud fur mother of Sammy.
She is survived by her husband, Paul "Duck" Keglor; children, Paul Keglor, Jr. of Charleston, Stacy Anne Norris (Larry Shelton, II) of Charleston, grandchildren; Cameron Norris and Bethany Norris, great granddaughter; Harper, sisters; Carolyn Prete, Janice Barton, Sandra Lockard, Barbara King, and Pam Hundley.
A special thank you to Montgomery Nursing and Rehab, and especially thanks to Erica Johnson, Ashton Taylor, and nursing staff of Kanawha Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone attending is asked to please social distance and wear a mask. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com