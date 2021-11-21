MARY ANN LEWIS age 85 of Smithers died November 15, 2021. She was born December 4,1935 in Montgomery and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Yaquinta Divita. She was also preceded by her husband Gordon Ray Lewis.
She was a retried X-Ray tech from Montgomery General Hospital with many years of service and she was a member of the Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers.
She was an Italian beauty, extremely loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend and her personality overflowed with wittiness, humor and loads of contagious laughter. She was a total optimist and brought out the best in everyone she was around. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving: children Tina Marie Petry of Beckley and Mark Allen-Crites and wife Regina of Charleston; grandchildren that are "brothers Justin and wife Chelsea, Jeremy and Joshua", Chelsea Crites Maher and husband Ryan and Mike Crites; great grandchildren Avah, Abram, Joseph, Aston, Silas, Juliette, Joshua and Michael; step grandchildren Dillion Bragg, Sara Devens, Stephanie Pettry and husband Anthony, Logan Bragg, Becca Duncan and Jason Tufts; step great grandchildren Bryce, Owen, Jeremiah, Javin and Myla; step children Angela Green, Tammy Devens and Carol Tufts.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at 5 p.m., on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Tim Bowers officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.