MARY ANN LYNCH NICKERSON, 87, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque. NM on Monday, April 12th. Lovingly known as Mimi, she was born in Huntington, WV to Griffin Leonard Lynch, a coal mine inspector, and Cecelia Patricia Shepard Lynch, a school teacher. After graduating from Charleston Catholic High School, she received her Bachelor's degree in Primary Education from Villa Maria College in Erie, Pennsylvania and taught elementary school in Union Town, Pennsylvania before falling madly in love with our father, Walter Herman Nickerson Jr. They settled in Wheeling, WV and began their large family. In 1967 they moved to Albuquerque NM. Mary Ann enjoyed being a homemaker, reading books, taking long early morning walks with our Father, and working on her art and writing. She successfully published a few stories in women's magazines. As empty nesters Mom and Dad traveled enjoying cruises and a trip to her beloved Ireland. Family was at the heart of everything Mimi did including many sleepovers for the grandchildren. Mary Ann is survived by her children: Walter and Trish Nickerson III, Steven and Julie Nickerson, Phyllis and Chris Kempter, Elizabeth Birch, Michelle Martinez, and Gretchen and Rob Roark; 16 Grandchildren, 14 Great grandchildren, Sisters-in-law: Phyllis Nickerson Kudlak, Suzanne Lynch, Lynn Lynch, and Brother-in-law Rudy Rossi, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, and siblings Patricia Lynch, Griff Lynch Jr, and Agnes Rossi.
The family will hold a private gathering later in the spring. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to: The Cottonwood School in Corrales, NM at https://www.cottonwoodschool.org/Content2/support-our-school
Mimi supported her daughter-in-law's school and believed in the importance and values of childhood education.