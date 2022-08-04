Mary Ann Mullins Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY ANN MULLINS, 98, of Charleston went to be with the Lord Monday, August 1, 2022, at home.Mary retired from Kanawha County Schools and was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church, Charleston. She also volunteered for the Charleston Police Academy Alumni Association.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert "Moon" Mullins; daughter, Vicki Dunn; parents, Theodore and Parashkive "Freda" Konokas; and sisters, Christine and Catherine Konokas.Mary is survived by her daughter, Nancy Bricker; sister, Sally (Jim) Dukas; nieces, Kathy Brant and Denise (Steve) Highland; 3 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.The family would like to send a special thanks to Visiting Angels, especially Sherry Massey and Kanawha Hospice, especially Cheryl Bice and Abby Starcher.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25312 or CPAAA, PO Box 11016, Charleston, WV 25339.Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Ann Mullins Catherine Konokas Christianity Work Charleston Wv Sally Nancy Bricker Hubert Mullins Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra "Sandy" Suzette Mayfield Blank Ricky Wayne Petry Paul Leonard Canaday II Barbara Frances Miller Blank Crystal Garnett Yates Frances W. Boggess Wickline Rev. Lowell Jackson Fellure Blank Danny Ray Peters William (Bill) Bernard Isner Sr. William Albert Basham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 4, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday