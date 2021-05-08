MARY ANN MURDOCK, 86 of Oak Hill, WV passed away quietly at home, Tuesday May 4, 2021. Mary was born August 27, 1934 in Scarbro, WV to Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Heron.
Mary Ann was a homemaker, wife and mother who loved flowers especially roses and was a master photographer when it came to taking pictures of them. She was a great cook and her strawberry pies have been the legend of family outings for years. Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill where she was always involved with the women's work, as well as being a member of the Scarbro Garden Club and Oak Hill Camera Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Elizabeth and W. Ray Murdock Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of sixty-seven years, Richard A. "Dick" Murdock Sr., son Richard Jr. "Rooster" and wife Diana of Oak Hill, WV, grandsons, Richard Aaron III and wife Carrie of Beckley, grandson Brandon, who will be graduating soon in Bethesda, MD as an army doctor and Captain, great-grandson Richard IV and a new grandchild on the way. She also has a brother Bill Heron and wife, Charlotte in Chattanooga, TN and brother Tom and wife, Margaret of Wichita Falls, TX, nieces Pamela and Tambra and nephew, Chad.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 8, at 12 noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Oak Hill on Central Ave. with Pastor Nancy Martin officiating.
Friends may call from 11 - 12 p.m., Saturday before the service at the church.