MARY ANN RISHEL, 79, of Spencer, WV passed away March 30, 2023 at her residence after an extended illness.
She was born July 6, 1943 in Leroy, WV and was the daughter of the late Orville and Lilly D. Bell Barker.
Mary Ann was a 1961 graduate of Spencer High School and member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Mary Ann and her husband Roy owned and operated Hays & Company in Spencer for many years until she later retired from working there as an accountant. Mary Ann and Roy spent many wonderful years traveling and staying at their getaway home in Kiawah Island, SC. She enjoyed bowling and taking bowling trips, gardening and taking care of her children, home, family and friends. She was an avid West Virginia University Mountaineer fan, where she liked to yell at the referees as much as she liked cheering for the team.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Roy Rishel of Spencer; daughter, Kim Tetrick of Pittsburgh, PA; two sons, Rob and Lee Rishel both of Spencer; two grandchildren, Leah and Ellie Tetrick both of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Eleanor Bender of North Olmstead, OH, Carolyn Greathouse of Spencer and Dorothy Mullins of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Bob Barker of Spencer and Dean Barker of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Keith, Estus and Carl Barker.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. ~ Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Eventide Cemetery in Spencer. Immediately following the graveside service, there will be a celebration of life luncheon for all friends and family to attend at St. John's U.M.C. located at 335 Church St. Spencer, WV 25276.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to St. John's U.M.C. in Mary Ann's memory. Mary Ann will always be remembered for her laughing and happy personality.
Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com
