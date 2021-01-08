MARY ANN SCHOOLCRAFT, 78, of Kenna passed away January 2, 2021.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, Larry Seabolt. She retired from Union Carbide.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband, Jack Schoolcraft; daughter, Susan Beasly; three granddaughters; step-children, Jeff Schoolcraft (Debbie), Jerry Schoolcraft (Rita), Joetta Edmonds (Rex), Jill Drumheller (Mark), and many step-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, service will be private. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Kenna.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.