MARY ANN SHEAR, 85, of South Charleston, passed away July 22, 2021 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Fairmont, WV and graduated from East Fairmont High School. She worked for Phillips Lighting for 40 plus years.
After retirement, she moved to South Charleston to be near her grandchildren. She worked part time for Kanawha County Schools in the Third Base Program. She enjoyed her neighbors in Fairmont and South Charleston.
Mary Ann enjoyed traveling with her family, particularly to Emerald Isle, NC. A few years ago, she was very proud to have traveled to Europe to visit Spain, France, Italy, and particularly the Vatican.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Bernice Lasko, and husband, Jack Shear. She is survived by her son, Charles Haught, III (Karen), Grandchildren Charles Haught, IV and Alexander Haught.
Mary Ann was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston.
The family would like to express their thanks to the caregivers of Sweetbrier Assisted Living in Dunbar for making a wonderful home for her for the last year and a half of her life.
A sacred mass to honor the life of Mary will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church of South Charleston, West Virginia. Internment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to HospiceCare at www.hospicecarewv.org.
