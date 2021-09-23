MARY ANN STEWART BARNETTE, 87, of Charleston, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hospice Care of StoneRise of Charleston.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Sidney Barnette; parents, Arnett & Maggie Lanham Stewart; son, Sidney James Barnette; brothers, Kelly W. Stewart, Charles W. Stewart, Robert A. Stewart Sr. , Joel R Stewart, James M. Stewart, Richard L. Stewart, and Edward E. Stewart; sisters, Helen L. Cuervo and Betty Jo McCamey.
Mary was a graduate of Elkview High School, Class of 1951. She was a Christian from a young age and grew up in the Elmore Advent Christian Church in Charleston, where she and her husband were later married. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was always there to help family and friends. Mary loved growing a vegetable garden and flowers, she was an avid reader, and enjoyed going shopping and finding great deals. She loved following her son's sports teams, as a player and coach, and her daughter's dancing career. She was always so proud of her grandchildren's accomplishments in life and cheered them on from the stands during their athletic games and competitions from little league to collegiate teams.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Jane Bowman (Col. Giles Bowman USAF ret.); daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Barnette; grandchildren, Major Brian Sidney Barnette USAF, Captain Adam Sidney Bowman (Dr. Kasondra Bandy Bowman), Corporal Derick James Barnette CPD, Dr. Jeremy Allen Bowman DC (Jamiee Stanley Bowman), and Amanda Marie Bowman; great grandchildren, Zachary Bryon Barnette, Aiden Sidney Barnette, Stella Sidney Barnette, Amelia Jo Bowman, and Baby Bowman; sister-in-law, Helen Stewart and Jeane Rosemond; brother-in-laws, Paul E. Barnette (Marsha), Douglas D. Barnette, Charles J. Barnette (Becky), and eighty-eight nieces and nephews over four generations.
A special thank you to the staff at StoneRise of Charleston, and Hospice, for the wonderful care they gave to her during the final months of her life. They have been amazing and such a blessing to the family. We also would like to thank the staff of Dr. Dina Criniti's office for the wonderful care she received from you. She loved you so much.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gracelife Church, 93 Joy Lane, Culloden, W.V. 25510
A graveside service will begin at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with her nephew, Rev. Regnall Stewart officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m., at the cemetery.
