On June 7, 2021 MARY ANN WOOTEN (SPINKS) passed away suddenly at her home after a complicated recovery from kidney cancer.
She was happy to be home with her pets while her health was improving.
She is survived by her beloved pets Jitterbug, Mitch and Murray; her son Matt Waldorf; nephews , Chris Legg, Jack Ryan Legg and Shannon Legg; and sister Patty Legg.
No services will be held at this time, in lieu of flowers or cards she would love for you to make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
The Lord has called her home to Rest In Peace.