MARY ANNA BUTLER DODD, age 87, of 508 Commercial Avenue, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, November 29, 2021 at her residence. Mary was born March 26, 1934 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Hilda Dean Butler. She was a member Lone Star Advent Christian Church and a self-employed baby sitter for many children over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Reverend Louis Edmund Dodd; a brother, Howard and wife Charlene Butler; her father- and mother-in-law, Giles "Bert" and Carrie Cummings Dodd; a sister-in-law, Camma Jones and husband Rome; and a brother-in-law, Estil Harold and wife Violet Dodd.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ric) Childress of Cross Lanes, WV and Pamela (Lyndon) Ross of Auburn, ME; her sons, Louis Steven (Debbie) Dodd of Winfield, WV, Gregory Dodd of Clifton Forge and Andrew Dodd of Kannapolis, NC; grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) Maynard of Lexington, KY, Nicholas Dodd of Charleston, WV, Matthew (Melissa) Childress of Scott Depot, WV, Hanna (John) Stohlman of Cincinnati, OH, Kevin (Sarah) Dodd of Hickory, NC and Claire (Shane) Cloutier of Pittsfield, ME; great grandchildren, Riley Maynard, Erin Stohlman, Madison Childress, Mallory Childress, Scott Stohlman, and Ross Cloutier; nieces, Beverly Sue (Roy) Milam and Sandra (Mike) Halvorson of Newport News and Deborah (Gary) Richardson of Williamsburg; nephews, Harold Drexel (Gail) Dodd of Columbus, OH, and Thomas (Robin) Dodd and David Dodd, both of Elkview, WV; great nieces, Crystal (Scott) Duesenberry of Clendenin, WV, Kaleigh Halvorson of Newport News and Sarah Richardson of Williamsburg; great nephews, Daniel (Ellie)Dodd of Charleston, WV and Thomas Richardson of Williamsburg; and great great nephew, Ashton Dodd of Charleston, WV.
The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice and all the caregivers who cared for both Mary and Louis over the last year, especially Melissa Mattox.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1 ap.m., in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Reverend Gene Ayers, Reverend Tom Dodd, and Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in Central Advent Christian Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11 a.m., until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the WHMS Susie Davis Circle, Lone Star Advent Christian Church, 4704 Nicelytown Rd, Clifton Forge, VA 24422
