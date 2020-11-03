MARY ANNABELL MASH, 77, of Buffalo passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West following a long illness. She was a homemaker and attended the Buffalo Baptist Church.
Born January 8, 1943 in Putnam county, she was the daughter of the late Jim Craigo and Goldie Flora Craigo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold K. Mash, Sr., and her sister, Mamie Mash.
Survivors include her sons, Billy Joe (Laura) Mash of Buffalo, and Harold Keith Mash, Jr. of Buffalo; grandchildren, Kista Withrow of St. Albans, Charles Workman of Buffalo, and Searra (Jeremy) Halstead of Poca; great-grandchildren, Kayley, Sylvana, Dane, Jayce, Bryce, Jaelyn, Destiny, Emilee, Makenzie, and Noah; as well as extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Rob Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.