Mary Anne Lee

MARY ANNE NELSON LEE, 78, of Nitro, formerly of Dunbar, passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2021.
She was born on August 4, 1942, in Charleston, to the late Garfield and Dorothy Hackney Nelson.
Mary Anne graduated from Dunbar High School. She was a self-employed book keeper and real estate agent. She and Jerry raised their girls in Dunbar where she was very active in PTA and numerous booster clubs. Mary Anne spent many years serving in leadership roles in the Dunbar Junior Women's Club and the Dunbar Modern Mothers Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerry V. Lee.
Mary Anne is survived by her daughters, Cathy Lewis (Mike) of Plano, TX, Virginia Lewis (H.E.) of Eleanor, and Lisa Lee-Ranson (Ted) of Dunbar; grandchildren, Emily Jarrell (Adam) of Scott Depot, Austin Lewis (Jade) of Eleanor, Holly Lewis of Cary, NC, and Tanner and Landry Lewis of Plano, TX; brothers, Rodger Nelson (Linda) of Burlington, NC, Mickey Nelson (Dawna) of Charleston, and John Nelson (Donald Dunlap) of South Charleston; along with many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who are all family.
We are so thankful for Mom's sweet caregivers who were true treasures over the past few months; Joy Kelley, Macel "Mickey" Compton, Teresa Ping, and Akeria Jackson.
A private celebration of Mary Anne's life will be held for immediate family only, but we do ask that you take a moment to reflect on a memory of the blessing of our beautiful mother.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.