MARY ARLENE SAMS, 92, of Elkview, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at CAMC Hospice Care in Charleston.
Mary was born in Frame, WV on September 21, 1928 to the late Delbert and Sadie Dodd. She was a 1946 graduate of Elkview High School, then went on to marry the love of her life Hugh D. Sams "Toots". They went on to work together at the family grocery store "Sams Grocery" for 30 years. She was a member of Antioch Advent Christian Church for many years. Mary was a loving wife, mother and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, H.D. Sams, brothers; Paul, Daris, and Emerson, sister; Lois Jean Dodd, daughter in law Kathy Brown Sams, and grandchild; Jason Reed.
She is survived by her sons; Rick Sams, and Mike (Wanda) Sams, grandchildren; Candice Harper, great grandchildren; Kaylee Harper, Joshua Harper, and Madyson McClanahan, along with many nieces and nephews which she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister in laws; Betty, and Emma Lou.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Antioch Advent Christian Church on Aarons Fork Rd. with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Dodd Cemetery in Frame.
Visitation will be from 1:30 - 3 p.m., at the Antioch Advent Christian Church on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Arlene's neighbors; Elma Lou, Gloria, and Bonnie as well as Dr. Eter, and Dr. Bailey, the staffs of both CAMC Memorial 5 Front, and CAMC Memorial Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers the family asked donations be made to the Frame Volunteer Fire Department, or Antioch Advent Church.
