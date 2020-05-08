MARY B. DEAN, 84, of Sutton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Upon her request, the body has been cremated. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, is honored to be serving the Dean family.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.